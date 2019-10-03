UrduPoint.com
National Development Linked To Creating 'ease Of Doing Business': Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the national development was linked to creating 'ease of doing business' which was the responsibility of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the national development was linked to creating 'ease of doing business' which was the responsibility of the government.

In a meeting with a delegation of renowned industrialists and business figures of the country, the prime minister said the industrialists had been making remarkable contribution to the national economy.

The delegation comprised Mian Mansha, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Khalil Sattar, Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Abdullah, Arif Habib, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Usman Khalid Waheed, Sikandar Mustafa, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Ali Habib and Javed Afridi.

Federal ministers Hamad Azhar, Syed Ali Zaidi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, advisors Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain, Chairman Federal board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and senior officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting which discussed the taxation matters, duties and measures to boost exports, the members of the delegation appreciated the prime minister for effectively raising the voice of oppressed Kashmir Muslims at the United Nations.

The prime minister said a series of his meetings with the people from business sector was going on and on the basis of previous consultation, the government had taken various policy steps.

He said the government was not supposed to do business rather to create 'ease of doing business' as it was the only way to bring about the national development.

The prime minister said the corruption had put the country on the verge of collapse however, he reiterated his resolve of purging the country of thescourge.

He told the delegation that the government had merged the tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the business activities would be promoted.

