Open Menu

National Dialogue Only Way Forward To Address Country's Challenges: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

National dialogue only way forward to address country's challenges: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that the PML-N leadership is dedicated to addressing pressing issues through national dialogue, with party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif poised to take an active role in this initiative after Eid.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that national dialogue is the only way forward to address the country's challenges, urging all stakeholders to come together and engage in constructive conversation.

He stressed that unity and dialogue are essential for the nation's progress and prosperity and that the PML-N leadership is committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity and cooperation.

According to Rana Sanaullah, said Mian Nawaz Sharif has consistently demonstrated his commitment to serving Pakistan, prioritizing the country's interests and making tough decisions when necessary, with a career spanning over three decades and multiple terms as Prime Minister.

He criticized the PTI's regime, stating that they failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the country on the brink of default.

He credited the PML-N for rescuing the economy, highlighting their achievements in infrastructure development and economic growth.

Rana emphasized the importance of collective action against terrorism, stating that all stakeholders must play a role in combating this threat, adding, the need for a unified approach, where individuals, groups and entities work together to prevent and counter the menace of terrorism.

Recent Stories

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1, ..

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

5 hours ago
 US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

14 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

15 hours ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

15 hours ago
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

15 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

17 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

17 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

18 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

18 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books ..

Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan