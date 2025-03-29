ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that the PML-N leadership is dedicated to addressing pressing issues through national dialogue, with party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif poised to take an active role in this initiative after Eid.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that national dialogue is the only way forward to address the country's challenges, urging all stakeholders to come together and engage in constructive conversation.

He stressed that unity and dialogue are essential for the nation's progress and prosperity and that the PML-N leadership is committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity and cooperation.

According to Rana Sanaullah, said Mian Nawaz Sharif has consistently demonstrated his commitment to serving Pakistan, prioritizing the country's interests and making tough decisions when necessary, with a career spanning over three decades and multiple terms as Prime Minister.

He criticized the PTI's regime, stating that they failed to deliver on their promises, leaving the country on the brink of default.

He credited the PML-N for rescuing the economy, highlighting their achievements in infrastructure development and economic growth.

Rana emphasized the importance of collective action against terrorism, stating that all stakeholders must play a role in combating this threat, adding, the need for a unified approach, where individuals, groups and entities work together to prevent and counter the menace of terrorism.