National Digital Design Conference to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Annual two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) would be held here in Federal capital from September 28, aiming to showcase design work to an exclusive community of design enthusiasts.

The ND2C is an annual workshop conference, featuring the top minds of the industry in an ever interactive environment, said an official of ND2C.

He said that National Design Conference is a Pakistan's premiere design conferences for enthusiasts and creatives to find inspiration, reclaim their area of expertise and network with the most creative minds in the city and around the world.

"The conference will bring together inspiration from the around the world, shine the spotlight on the best local talent and sow the seeds for well-designed products, services and experiences" he said.

He said a creative fair would be arranged at ND2C, adding that it is the only part of the National Design Conference open to the public.

"The work of 18 featured designers would be on display - it is some of the best design talent we have come across! You can buy from them, hire them, collaborate with them", he said.

Many of these designers will be using this opportunity to launch their brand and you will be one of the early supporters.