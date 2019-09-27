UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Digital Design Conference To Start From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

National Digital Design Conference to start from tomorrow

Annual two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) would be held here in federal capital from September 28, aiming to showcase design work to an exclusive community of design enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Annual two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) would be held here in Federal capital from September 28, aiming to showcase design work to an exclusive community of design enthusiasts.

The ND2C is an annual workshop conference, featuring the top minds of the industry in an ever interactive environment, said an official of ND2C.

He said that National Design Conference is a Pakistan's premiere design conferences for enthusiasts and creatives to find inspiration, reclaim their area of expertise and network with the most creative minds in the city and around the world.

"The conference will bring together inspiration from the around the world, shine the spotlight on the best local talent and sow the seeds for well-designed products, services and experiences" he said.

He said a creative fair would be arranged at ND2C, adding that it is the only part of the National Design Conference open to the public.

"The work of 18 featured designers would be on display - it is some of the best design talent we have come across! You can buy from them, hire them, collaborate with them", he said.

Many of these designers will be using this opportunity to launch their brand and you will be one of the early supporters.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Buy September From Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Moot on ECD concludes; Speakers call for measures ..

2 minutes ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issue ..

3 minutes ago

PASSD to introduce 'Ehsaas TV and Free Online Cont ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to host Int'l Jr Squash C'ship in Novembe ..

16 minutes ago

France to hold public ceremony for Chirac in Paris ..

3 minutes ago

Japan power firm execs admit $3m in 'gifts' from l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.