UrduPoint.com

National Disability And Development Forum (NDF) Organizes Seminar On Human Rights At SBBU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 07:35 PM

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organizes seminar on Human Rights at SBBU

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) in collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh organized one-day seminar "Human Rights Advocacy is need of Hour" held at Shaheed Benazir University Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) in collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh organized one-day seminar "Human Rights Advocacy is need of Hour" held at Shaheed Benazir University Nawabshah.

Addressing the Seminar NDF president Abid Lashari said Human Rights were equal to everyone & entitled at the International level to enjoy it.

He said human rights violation was reported in each society but strict law enforcement has controlled it widely through justice for all.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects Human Rights without any discrimination. In our society there was a lack of Human Rights Advocacy, lacking information on whom to contact to address issues & protect human Rights.

Lashari said the Sindh government in reference to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has brought laws to protect human rights at the provincial level and brought some known laws/Acts such as the Domestic Violence Act 2013, Hindu Marriage Act 2018, Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, Sindh Child Marriage Act 2013, Sindh Human Rights Act 2012, Compulsory education Act & others.

These laws protect human rights locally. The government of Sindh has the department of Human Rights to protect & promote human rights in the province and create awareness in this regard, to enable the population to claim and exercise their rights, to train/educate the concerned authorities to fulfil their duties within the ambit of laws & bridge the gaps between the masses, concerned departments and public.

In the province, there was Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee, having members from each district to seek support to report human Rights Violations & advice to promote human rights at the grassroots level.

He termed the said committee as the voice of unheard voices.

Every human being should play a role to spread out human rights advocacy to make it public know the rights to enjoy, every human has an equal right to enjoy as others but we are far away from our entitled rights because of injustices, discrimination, poor attitudes, delayed justices, disappointments, all factors which create hindrance/barrier to access right, needed to be removed, we need barrier-free society.

Which was our dream, Social activist Mehboob Dehraj said that youth can play a vital role to spread human rights advocacy.

HWA president Akram Khaskheli said our society was facing human rights violations and no one was spared but still hope alive to survive, we need to access justice, if the poor he/she can access free legal aid from Human Right Department & its partner organizations.

Moazam Jatoi from Legal Aid Society (LAS) told that LAS was actively promoting human rights by providing legal Aid & advocacy.

Sabir Hussain Qureshi, Abdul Latif, Lal Chand Lohano, Rafiq Ahmed Buller, Tariq Hussain Channar, Manthar Magsi, Asma Munir Arain & others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education Marriage Nawabshah Jatoi 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disp ..

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disposal of cases

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innova ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innovation Month 2023

10 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy being implemented to resolv ..

Comprehensive strategy being implemented to resolve urban problems of Karachi: A ..

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition of IDEX 2023

10 minutes ago
 Court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on F ..

Court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on Feb 28

8 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi holds ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi holds follow-up meeting for Jashan- ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.