National Disaster Awareness Day in KP celebrated

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated October 8 as National Disaster Awareness Day in the province with prayers for granting the reward and high status of those who were martyred in the national calamities.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Dr. Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 said that the Rescue 1122 was working as a first responder in natural disasters in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Rescue 1122 has the latest equipment of international standards with trained and professional personnel.

Rescue 1122 is providing teaching and practical training at the regional level to deal with natural disasters, said DG Rescue 1122.

It has saved millions of precious lives in natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes and other incidents, said Dr. Khateer Ahmed adding, the Rescue 1122 has provided services in more than 1 million different emergencies since its inception including 712,000 medical, 171,000 traffic accidents, more than 32,000 fires, 18,000 crimes.

He said that more than 1600 building collapses, 3,600 drowning incidents, 1,000 different types of explosions (gas and sabotage) and 30,000 emergencies of different types were included.

Later, the participants prayed to Almighty Allah for the reward and high status of those who were martyred in the national calamities incidents.

APP/ijz/1435