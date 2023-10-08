Open Menu

National Disaster Awareness Day In KP Celebrated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

National Disaster Awareness Day in KP celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated October 8 as National Disaster Awareness Day in the province with prayers for granting the reward and high status of those who were martyred in the national calamities.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Dr. Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 said that the Rescue 1122 was working as a first responder in natural disasters in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Rescue 1122 has the latest equipment of international standards with trained and professional personnel.

Rescue 1122 is providing teaching and practical training at the regional level to deal with natural disasters, said DG Rescue 1122.

It has saved millions of precious lives in natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes and other incidents, said Dr. Khateer Ahmed adding, the Rescue 1122 has provided services in more than 1 million different emergencies since its inception including 712,000 medical, 171,000 traffic accidents, more than 32,000 fires, 18,000 crimes.

He said that more than 1600 building collapses, 3,600 drowning incidents, 1,000 different types of explosions (gas and sabotage) and 30,000 emergencies of different types were included.

Later, the participants prayed to Almighty Allah for the reward and high status of those who were martyred in the national calamities incidents.

APP/ijz/1435

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic October Rescue 1122 Gas Sunday Event All Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

41 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

14 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

16 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

16 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

16 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan