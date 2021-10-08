National Disaster Awareness Day marked

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab emergency service,Rescue-1122 organized a walk to mark National Disaster Awareness Day here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal,Nisar Ahmed (PADC), DD District Disaster Management Authority Majid Khan and Rescue personnel participated.

The ADC stressed the need to revive the culture of civil defense training so that the people were able to deal with any accidents or natural calamities.

While appreciating the role of Rescue-1122,Farooq said that the department was truly provided world class emergency service to the people.

ADC Finance and Planning also visited the Rescue 1122 Central Station and distributed appreciation certificates and shields among Rescue officials.