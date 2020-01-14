National Disaster Management Authority has confirmed that relief items was being dispatched by the relevant provincial and state disaster management authorities (PDMAs, SDMAs respectively) to the snowfall affected areas of Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) National Disaster Management Authority has confirmed that relief items was being dispatched by the relevant provincial and state disaster management authorities (PDMAs, SDMAs respectively) to the snowfall affected areas of Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to NDMA report, weather alert was timely issued to all departments concerned where SMS alert was also issued through Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to all vulnerable areas.

However, rescue efforts were kicked off by all PDMA's, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), SDMA and district administrations.

More than 300 people got stranded on N-50 between Quetta and Kahnozai which were rescued by PDMA rescue team with the help Levies force and FC Balochistan.

Cooked food and blankets were also provided to the people.

Moreover, cooked food was distributed among travellers on various highways from 11 � 13 January 2020 for about 10,000 people whereas efforts were in hand to clear the Highways and Link Roads by all PDMA's. Two Bell Helicopters were deployed for evacuation in Mand area whereas a MI-17 helicopter in Nakundi sector, District Chaghi.

"More than 200 Tents are loaded in vehicles and waiting for clearance of roads for movement of loaded vehicles at Gilgit (GBDMA). Relief items comprising Tents, Kitchen and Matresses are being dispatched to affected areas of District Neelum Valley by SDMA." it added.