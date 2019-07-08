UrduPoint.com
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA Warns Of Rising Water Level At Ghizer River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monday said the water level in the Ghizer River was on rise.

The Authority in a tweet stated that the district administrations of Gilgit and Ghizer were to keep the local people updated on the developing situation and take necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.

"Rising temperature and increasing water level in River Ghizer, district administration, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and people to remain vigilant (during the course of action)," NDMA tweeted.

