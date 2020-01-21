UrduPoint.com
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Calls On Governor Balochistan Amanu Ullah Khan Yasinzai

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:35 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Governor Balochistan Amanu Ullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Governor Balochistan Amanu Ullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Tuesday.

Recent snowfall and rain hit areas, improvement of relief measures, and rehabilitation of affectees in province came under discussion, said press release issued here.

Governor said we would have to enhance capacity of our departments to cope any expectation situation by provision of latest training to staffs and machinery.

He said NDMA was also playing key role to cooperate with provincial government in provision of relief to affectees in snow and rain affected areas, saying that estimation of damaging areas was being continued in respective areas of province.

He advised NDMA chairman that heavy machinery would be provided to reopen during snowfall and rain in various areas and to save precious lives in unexpected situation.

Chairman informed the governor that NDMA would help in difficult time of affected people.

Muhammad Afzal also announced compensation package for victims who had been died, saying that latest equipment, generators and other necessary products would be provided to provincial management to deal any unexpected situation on emergency basis.

Governor Aman Ullah Khan also appreciated NDMA Chairman for standing with people of Balochistan.

