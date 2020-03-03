National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sets up 300-bed modern quarantine in federal capital

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a modern quarantine center of 300 beds capacity in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a modern quarantine center of 300 beds capacity in the Federal capital.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the Corona virus affected passengers arriving from China, Iran and other countries would be kept in this temporary isolated facility for fifteen days.

The quarantine center was established within a week on war footing in response to the worldwide emergency caused by the virus, he added.

"This makeshift setup has lodging, dispensary, cafeteria and other recreational facilities within the closed premises," the NDMA spokesperson mentioned.

The center was created as a security measure to address the virus-triggered emergencies.

In addition, NDMA had also acquired three modern scanners that identify patients with corona virus at a cost of Rs 20 million and would be installed at various airports, he added.