UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Sets Up 300-bed Modern Quarantine In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:14 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sets up 300-bed modern quarantine in federal capital

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a modern quarantine center of 300 beds capacity in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a modern quarantine center of 300 beds capacity in the Federal capital.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the Corona virus affected passengers arriving from China, Iran and other countries would be kept in this temporary isolated facility for fifteen days.

The quarantine center was established within a week on war footing in response to the worldwide emergency caused by the virus, he added.

"This makeshift setup has lodging, dispensary, cafeteria and other recreational facilities within the closed premises," the NDMA spokesperson mentioned.

The center was created as a security measure to address the virus-triggered emergencies.

In addition, NDMA had also acquired three modern scanners that identify patients with corona virus at a cost of Rs 20 million and would be installed at various airports, he added.

Related Topics

Iran China From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

4 minutes ago

Samsung heir visits virus-hit plant in S. Korea

4 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Spanish official

15 minutes ago

PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatr ..

19 minutes ago

Australia PM considering wider corona-virus travel ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik laud crowd for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.