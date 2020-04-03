UrduPoint.com
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Sprinkles Anti-corona Spray At FO, BISP Offices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in its drive of anti-corona spray at public buildings, has sprinkled disinfectant spray at Foreign Office (FO) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) offices.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the authority was taking effective steps to prevent Coronavirus outbreak and was spreading anti-Corona Spray Campaign in public buildings and places as well.

Moreover, the disinfectant spray was also conducted for the second day in Shahzad Town, he added.

