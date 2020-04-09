National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provides safety equipment to 100 hospitals in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday provided safety equipment for doctors and medical staff to 100 hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The NDMA spokesman said the equipment delivered includes 74,000 surgical and 4,652 N-95 masks around 8,759 protective suits, 65,000 gloves, 3,000 sterilized gowns and 4,180 shoe covers in the consignment.

He said moreover, the safety equipment released also included 4,535 surgical caps, 1,322 protective glasses and 1,186 face shields, said a press release issued here.

In other provinces, safety equipment for hospitals and medical staff would be dispatched within the next 24 hours, the press released added.