National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Dispatches Medical Items, Sprayers To Provinces For Killing Locusts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started dispatching medical items, sprayers to provinces for killing the locusts in their respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started dispatching medical items, sprayers to provinces for killing the locusts in their respective areas.

According to the NDMA spokesman on Saturday, 12 each spraying machines had been sent to Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan while six and eight sprayers had been provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and department of plants protection (DPP) respectively.

He said the affected provinces had been provided 350,000 litres medicine for killing the locusts.

He said Balochistan had been provided 106,200 litre, Sindh 124,000 litre, Punjab 79,800 litre and DPP was provided 40,000 litre medicine included 300,000 litre methylene, 96 percent ULV and 50,000 litre Limda two per cent.

