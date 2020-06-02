UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:40 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) clears 502,200 hectares of land from desert locust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated almost 502,200 hectares area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out surveillance of over 368,000 hectares of area and conducted poisonous fumes spray over 5,300 hectares in last 24 hours.

Some 1,122 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the vulnerable districts. They carried out both aerial and ground spray of 3,800 hectare area of Balochistan, 100 hectare area of Punjab, 800 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 600 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 51 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 9 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three of Punjab and six of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

