UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Disaster Risk Management Fund Inks Two Agreements With GB Govt

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

National Disaster Risk Management Fund inks two agreements with GB govt

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) signed two Grant Implementation Agreements for extending grant financing upto Rs 746.587 million to Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for the projects related to Rescue services and Flood Protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) signed two Grant Implementation Agreements for extending grant financing upto Rs 746.587 million to Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for the projects related to Rescue services and Flood Protection.

The agreements' signing ceremony were held at NDRMF Office here on Thursday.

The first Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement was signed between General Manager, Projects and Operations Group, NDRMF, Khurram Khaliq Khan, Director General Rescue 1122; GB Emergency Services, Government of GB, Dr Sher Aziz and Deputy Chief (A and LE), P&D Department, Government of GB, Syed Abrar Hussain. Whereas, the second tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement was signed between General Manager, Projects and Operations Group, NDRMF, Khurram Khaliq Khan, Secretary, Works Department, Government of GB, Khadim Hussain Saleem and Deputy Chief (A&LE), P&D Department, Government of GB, Syed Abrar Hussain, said a press release.

The duration of these projects, is twelve months for Rescue 1122 Services and eighteen months for Flood Protection in which various interventions shall be carried out including; Strengthening GB Rescue Services via provision of fire and water vehicles, ambulances, fire motorbikes, rescue/recovery vehicles etc., and Flood Protection Works.

These Projects are being undertaken in all 10 districts of GB and are aimed to better protect and make communities resilient to the negative impacts of multiple hazards. The proposed interventions are in line with National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP).

The total cost of the projects, is approximately Rs 1,066.559 million amongst which NDRMF shall contribute grant financing amounting to Rs 746.587 million (Rs 245.035 million for Strengthening GB Rescue Services and Rs 501.552 million for Flood Mitigation) which comes upto 70% of the total projects cost. Whereas, Government of GB's contribution shall be Rs 319.972 million (Rs 105.015 million for Strengthening GB Rescue Services and Rs 214.956 million for Flood Mitigation) thereby covering approximately 30% projects' financing.

Earlier, NDRMF has also partnered with various Government and Non-Government entities for extending its grant financing to their projects which are focusing on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

NDRMF is committed for reducing the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic impacts.

All projects, which NDRMF is grant financing, have undergone through a merit based and transparent process of selection in accordance with a pre-set criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards.

NDRMF has also put in place, a strong monitoring framework to ensure that all the funded projects are implemented in an effective and transparent manner, thereby reducing disaster risks and protecting the local population from disasters.

Related Topics

Fire Flood Water Vehicles Gilgit Baltistan Rescue 1122 All From Government Agreement Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Net Migration to UK Falls to 6-Year Low - Office f ..

7 minutes ago

Women empowerment must be cornerstone of economic ..

7 minutes ago

Police launches crackdown on drug sellers in Abbot ..

7 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews performance of price control t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.