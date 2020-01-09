National Disaster, Risk Management Fund, KP Govt ink MoU for strengthening of 1122 service

National Disaster, Risk Management Fund and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday singed an agreement for strengthening of Rescue- 1122 emergency service in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :National Disaster, Risk Management Fund and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday singed an agreement for strengthening of Rescue- 1122 emergency service in the province.

The agreement was signed among General Manager Projects and Operations NDRMF Khurram Khaliq, Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed and Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department Abid Majeed.

Under the agreement NDRMF would provide Rs429.695 million financial assistance to KP government against total amount of Rs613.

85 million to be used for strengthening of 1122, the rest of the funds would be arranged by the provincial government.

The up-gradation and strengthening of 1122 service would be made in 18 months, under which ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, surveillance drones and other search and rescues equipment would be provided.

It was informed on the occasion that NDRMF has already provided financial assistance to Gilgit-Baltistan government for the purpose.