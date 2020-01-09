UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Disaster, Risk Management Fund, KP Govt Ink MoU For Strengthening Of 1122 Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

National Disaster, Risk Management Fund, KP Govt ink MoU for strengthening of 1122 service

National Disaster, Risk Management Fund and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday singed an agreement for strengthening of Rescue- 1122 emergency service in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :National Disaster, Risk Management Fund and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday singed an agreement for strengthening of Rescue- 1122 emergency service in the province.

The agreement was signed among General Manager Projects and Operations NDRMF Khurram Khaliq, Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed and Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department Abid Majeed.

Under the agreement NDRMF would provide Rs429.695 million financial assistance to KP government against total amount of Rs613.

85 million to be used for strengthening of 1122, the rest of the funds would be arranged by the provincial government.

The up-gradation and strengthening of 1122 service would be made in 18 months, under which ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, surveillance drones and other search and rescues equipment would be provided.

It was informed on the occasion that NDRMF has already provided financial assistance to Gilgit-Baltistan government for the purpose.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Rescue 1122 Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

6 minutes ago

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

16 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees u ..

19 minutes ago

Equities rally, oil steadies as US-Iran tensions a ..

21 minutes ago

Dollar loses 19 paisa against Rupee

21 minutes ago

Thai journalist sentenced over tweet warns of thre ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.