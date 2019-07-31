National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) ready to assist KP in natural calamities, emergency situation: Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Wednesday said all preparations were completed to extend all-out help and assistance to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during emergency situation and natural calamities including floods and heavy torrential rains in monsoon season.

He was addressing a press-conference here after his meeting with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Chief Secretary where he was briefed by PDMA officials.

The NDMA Chairman said there was no serious threat of severe floods during monsoon in the country, however, "we are fully prepared to help and assist our people during any emergency situation." He said NDMA have identified floods' potential sites in KP and was in close touch with all the organizations and departments concerned including KP PDMA to avert damages in terms of human and properties in case of floods and natural disasters in future.

The chairman said Chitral was the most venerable district in the province for natural disasters due to presence of glaciers which were melting fast because of global warming and climate change. It was also causing looming threats of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in future.

He said a high-level team comprising members of NDMA, PDMA and other relevant departments would visit Chitral within a week for monitoring of glaciers and glacial situation to take safety and preemptive measures.

"There is no flood threat to Chitral at the moment and the situation is being closely monitored in the district," he said.

He said trees play key role in combating floods and the chief minister has been requested for launching of a special component of the ongoing billion Trees Afforestration Project (BTAP) in Chitral to slowdown flow of floods and rainy water to protect downwards districts from floods.

Gen Muhammad Afzal maintained that restarting of work on Balakot City has been discussed with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister in detail and work on this mega project would be resumed and completed in line with the guidelines of Supreme Court of Pakistan on fast track basis to help the affected people of 2005 earthquake.

He said less rains has been recently reported from an average rainfall in Karachi and the flood situation occurred there today was due to closer of water channels filled with dumped garbage and encroachments.

He said construction of illegal structures and extra embankments in watercourses and rainy water nullahs stop flow of water and increase chances of urban flooding keeping in view of the threats posed by climate change.

He said the provincial government and local government departments need to swiftly work for removing garbage and plastic waste etc from water courses to avert such situation in future.

The chairman urged people not to throw plastic bags and other wastes in water channels and ensure its cleanliness imperative for smooth flow of rains and flood waters.

He said Pakistan was ranked seven out of 10 countries in the world confronted with climate change referring to devastations of 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake that had caused huge financial losses to the national kitty.

He said NDMA has started work on Comprehensive Disasters Management Response's plan for quick and betterment management of natural disasters besides to enhance capacity of the field staff of line departments to provide speedy relief to affectees in future.

To strengthen capacity of field staff, he said, NDMA is working on establishment of National Disasters Management Centre (NDMC) on first phase and it would later be upgraded to National Disasters Management University (NDMU) in order to cater the modern days' challenges.

NDMA Chairman appreciated the preparedness of PDMA KP for monsoon season and assured full support. He also lauded role of PaRRSA and former Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) in assistance and rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced People (TDPs) of erstwhile Fata.

Earlier, Provincial Secretary Relief, Resettlement and Director General PDMA briefed Chairman NDMA about contingency plans, preparedness for monsoon, ongoing and future plans, working of Rescue 1122, former FDMA and PaRRSA ongoing and future projects.

The DG PDMA said 6.5pc of the total area of KP including 12 districts are venerable for natural calamities and Chitral is most sensitive district of the province. Out of total 95 glaciers and 40 glacial lakes, he said, 18 are dangerous in terms of natural calamities in the province.

The Rescue 1122 Services is working in 10 districts of KP and would be gradually extended to remaining districts of the province. He said 97pc TDPs for former Fata have returned to their hometowns. Except Bakakhel TDP camp, all other such camps were closed in the province.

The Chairman NDMA highly appreciated performance KP Government efforts especially of FDMA for dignified return of TDPs, saying resettlement of displaced people of Malakand Division and erstwhile Fata in their hometowns in a short time was a historic achievement and unprecedented in the world's history.