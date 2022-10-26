National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-24 launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Narcotics Control, the US Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly launched the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-24 here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti thanked the UNODC for technical support and the US Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs for the financial support to carry out the National Drug Use Survey in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for being strategic in the drug prevention and treatment approach and hoped that the survey will help by providing information to take stock of the drug abuse situation in the country and facilitate chalking out strategies to effectively combat the challenges of drug abuse.

He stressed the importance of cooperation to deal with the drug abuse problem and urged all stakeholders to remain steadfast in their efforts to achieve the goal of a drug-free nation.

Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Humaira Ahmed appreciated UNODC for their technical assistance in conducting the national drug use survey and the US Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs for their generous support for the national drug use survey prevention and treatment interventions in the country.

She said that the drug use problem has emerged as a serious threat to the health and security of the people of Pakistan especially the youth with a tendency towards drugs even in educational institutions.

She emphasized that the drug problem required a comprehensive multispectral response from various department sectors to address the drug problems.

Representatives of UNODC Dr. Jeremy Milsom thanked the ministry of narcotics control for the support in taking lead on the survey and INL for their gracious financial support to conduct the national drug use survey and drug prevention and treatment interventions in the country.

He also mentioned that comprehensive data on drug use patterns and trends is key to developing effective prevention; treatment and rehabilitation programs and the survey report will promote thoughtful discussion, inform policies and strengthen national cooperation.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the US embassy in Pakistan Andrew J. Schofer thanked the federal minister for Narcotics UNODC and other dignitaries for their partnership.

He said, "Through this project, the US embassy's international narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) will support the government of Pakistan to provide evidence-based information to shed light on changing patterns of drug use allow for stronger implementation of programs and refinement of policies." The launch of the survey is an important milestone in the availability of evidence-based information and drug use in Pakistan, filling an often-overlooked gap, he added.

He said, that the information and recommendations contained in the completed survey report will help to save lives by informing the development of drug prevention and treatment programs and suggesting needed policy of regulatory changes.

The US, he said, is proud to partner with the government of Pakistan on drug demand reduction efforts. To date, INL has provided $24 million Dollars of support for drug treatment and prevention efforts in Pakistan.

"I am pleased to share with you that this year we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the partnership between the United Sates and Pakistan. The US government through INL has invested more than $1 billion Dollar over the last 40 years to improve citizen security and enhance law enforcement capacity across Pakistan," he added.

Chief of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation section UNODC Vienna office Ms. Giovanna Campello thanked the Ministry of narcotics control, INL, and the participants for showing their concern about the drug situation and the importance of the national drug use survey in Pakistan.

She talked about the importance of drug surveys in understanding the on-ground drug situation, the gaps, and the challenges to addressing drug prevention and treatment interventions.

She also disclosed the efforts that are being made in collaboration with the government of Pakistan in developing a mechanism to ensure quality drug treatment services and also scaling up the capacity of drug treatment professionals to deliver quality drug treatment services that are in line with the international standards for drug treatment.

Back in 2012 and 2013, the UNODC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control, the US Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and other national stakeholders, conducted a national survey to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately six percent of the population – nine percent of the adult male population and 2.9 percent of the adult female population - equivalent to 6.7 million people - had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding the survey.

This year the World Drug Report 2022 revealed an estimated 284 million people worldwide had used drugs in 2020. Cannabis remains by far the world's most-used drug, and the report also notes an increase in the use of amphetamines.

Globally, the report estimates that 11.2 million people worldwide injected drugs during the period of the study. Around half of these numbers were living with hepatitis C, 1.4 million were living with HIV, and 1.2 million were living with both.

The national drug use survey 2022-24 will be conducted to provide reliable evidence of the extent to which the population is using drugs and suffering from drug use disorder. The survey will be comprised of a household survey and a high-risk drug use study that will have national coverage, including the major districts in each province.

The ceremony was attended by the dignitaries from government, foreign missions, UN organizations, and civil society organizations.