National Economy Has Gained Stability With Increasing Reserves: Governor State Bank

Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:14 AM

In his address, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir said the national economy had gained stability with increasing reserves, exchange rate not being volatile like the past and the foreign institutions also acknowledging the government's efforts

He said the economic stability always led to the creation of employment.

Calling for ending the economic disparity between rich and the poor, he said no economy could sustain for long without equally sharing the benefits of prosperity among the people.

He said the initiative of loan to farmers and SMEs would do help end disparity in the economy. He said the PLRA had the record of 55 million title holders but only 3.5 million of those were given credit the scheme would fill the very gap.

Moreover, he said electronic warehouses would be set up to allow the farmers preserve their crops there and get loans against that until they decide to sell it at an appropriate time to get a good price.

Punjab's Minister for Revenue Malik Muhamamd Anwar said 30 major banks were collaborating under this project those would extend credit facility to farmers through their 3,000 branches. He said the farmers would now have to go through just three steps to get his loan processed.

He said 152 land record centers had been established and another 115 were in the process to be part of the project.

He said a World Bank team would visit Lahore within a couple of days to assist the Punjab government in urban digitization.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed commendation certificates among the officers who had made the project a success.

