National Economy Improving: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:23 PM

National economy improving: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that continuous increase in the exports of the country was a sign of improvement in national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that continuous increase in the exports of the country was a sign of improvement in national economy.

According to official sources, minister in his tweet on Friday said that during current fiscal year country's export increased about up to eight percent.

Senior minister said that increase in exports and decrease in imports was also very encouraging.

He termed the International Trade Centre export assessment with regard to Pakistan that its export could reach up to 12 billion Dollars by 2024 as a good omen.

Aleem said that country was being strengthened economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khanand added that in past corruption and nepotism harmed the country's economy badly."He said that incumbent government was introducing far reaching and result oriented policies in different departments for their better working.

