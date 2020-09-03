UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Economy Improving Day By Day: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:08 PM

National economy improving day by day: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said due to the policies of the government the national economy was improving day by day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said due to the policies of the government the national economy was improving day by day.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, Moody's and Bloomberg were also praising the government's economic policies.

He said holding the All Parties Conference was the right of opposition but they would not be able to bring people on the roads against the government because now the people were well aware of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) corrupt practices of both the parties' leadership.

Faisal Javed Khan said PML-N and PPP had common interests as they wanted to protect the corruption of their leaderships.

He said opposition was trying to blackmail the government over the matter of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) adding legislation on FATF was in favour of the country but not the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Asian Development Bank Financial Action Task Force TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Asim Bajwa rejects allegations, says report meant ..

2 minutes ago

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

25 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

25 minutes ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.