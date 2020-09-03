National economy improving day by day: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said due to the policies of the government the national economy was improving day by day

Talking to a private TV channel, he said International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, Moody's and Bloomberg were also praising the government's economic policies.

He said holding the All Parties Conference was the right of opposition but they would not be able to bring people on the roads against the government because now the people were well aware of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) corrupt practices of both the parties' leadership.

Faisal Javed Khan said PML-N and PPP had common interests as they wanted to protect the corruption of their leaderships.

He said opposition was trying to blackmail the government over the matter of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) adding legislation on FATF was in favour of the country but not the government.