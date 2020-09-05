National economy improving day by day: Farukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government put country on right path of development and economy was also improving day by day.

Talking to private tv channel, he said despite of coronavirus the present government had collected Rs four thousand (4,000) billion tax during the pandemic.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased imports and exports in its tenure.

Farrukh Habib said the previous governments had taken massive loans and they left huge burden for newly government, adding the government had reduced current account deficit due to prudent policies.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital for taking treatment and he was enjoying his life in London, adding he should return the country and appear before the court.