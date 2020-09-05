UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Economy Improving Day By Day: Farukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

National economy improving day by day: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government put country on right path of development and economy was also improving day by day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government put country on right path of development and economy was also improving day by day.

Talking to private tv channel, he said despite of coronavirus the present government had collected Rs four thousand (4,000) billion tax during the pandemic.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased imports and exports in its tenure.

Farrukh Habib said the previous governments had taken massive loans and they left huge burden for newly government, adding the government had reduced current account deficit due to prudent policies.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital for taking treatment and he was enjoying his life in London, adding he should return the country and appear before the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports London TV Government Billion Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 705 new COVID-19 cases, ..

31 minutes ago

India to remember 6th Sept before any adventurism: ..

5 minutes ago

Slovakia Registers Record Number of New COVID-19 C ..

5 minutes ago

Pak Army's immortal sacrificed must be remembered ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Delegation for Intra-Afghan Talks Consists ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.