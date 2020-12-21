National economy improving due to PTI govt: Humayun Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said that despite of Covid-19, the national economy was improving day by day due untiring efforts of the government.

Talking to a private new channel, he said that previous governments plundered country's economy, while it was improving after decades which are the result of restless striving of Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not a movement and there was no unity among them. The theory has failed, he added.