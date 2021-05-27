National economy on growth trajectory after achieving stability: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Highlighting the present government's unprecedented achievements on the economic front, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the national economy was progressing at rapid pace after getting stability.

Addressing a news conference here at the Parliament House, he said it became possible due to restoration of the complete confidence of the international financial institutions and investors into the project-delivery capacity and planning strategy of the national organizations, which was, in fact, result of Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent economic policies.

"It is a welcoming situation that yesterday, we saw the highest trading volume in the [Pakistan] stock exchange, which recorded at one and half billion shares after breaking all the previous records.

Today that record was also broken as trading volume of the shares crossed 2 billion [mark]," he maintained.

Adding further, he said the psx [Pakistan Stock Exchange] recorded business of Rs 28 billion the other day and today it witnessed business activity amounting to Rs 45 billion.

The minister said he also wanted to share a positive development with the nation, adding, the 'WPADA green bond' attracted six-fold bids from the international green financing organizations.

He said the final bidding amount would come to the fore after its closing, but as of now an interest of record three billion Dollars record interest was shown in the bonds.

/MORE