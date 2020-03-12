UrduPoint.com
National Economy Showing Positive Indicators: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

National economy showing positive indicators: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the national economy was strengthening and showing positive indicators due to comprehensive policies of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware about the problems of common man, and working to resolve them on priority basis.

He said the government had inherited fragile economy but it had worked hard to stabilize it, adding the PTI government faced lot of economic and other challenges when it become in to power.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to reduce inflation, and wanted to provide maximum relief to masses.

Shibli Faraz said there was a lot of gap between imports and exports and the government was trying to bridge it by adopting prudent policies.

