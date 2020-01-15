National economy to improve in 2020: Asad Umar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the national economy would improve in 2020 and inflation would also be reduced during this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said speedy development would be sighted as the government would allocate more budget in that regard.

He said the government was also taking steps to reduce percentage on interest rate this year, adding investment would be enhanced through cooperation between public and private sectors in the country.

The minister said the federal government would start mega projects in Karachi with help of private sector.

Replying to a question, he said water,transport, sewerage and sanitation system were the major problems for the people of Karachi and the federal government was taking steps to resolve them.

He said the government with the help of political parties including Muthida Quami Movement and Pakistan Peoples Party would provide the facilities to people of the mega city without any discrimination.

Asad Umar assured that the federal government was ready to provide full support to Sindh government for developmental projects in the province.

