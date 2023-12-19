National electoral process commences across Hazara Division

In a significant development on Tuesday, the electoral process has commenced in Hazara Division, encompassing the entire nation, as confirmed by the Election Commission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) In a significant development on Tuesday, the electoral process has commenced in Hazara Division, encompassing the entire nation, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

The initiation involves the commencement of filing nomination papers, marking the initial step in the electoral journey.

The Election Commission has officially launched the nomination paper filing process for the upcoming general elections.

Public notices have been prominently displayed in all Returning Officer (RO) offices nationwide, providing crucial information for prospective candidates.

Nomination papers are currently being submitted for both national and provincial assemblies throughout the country, a process inclusive of candidates competing for reserved seats allocated for women and minorities.

Aspiring candidates can get nomination papers from the respective RO and District Election Commission offices. The Election Commission emphasizes that the necessary fees must be paid for obtaining nomination papers, and the completed documents are required to be submitted to the relevant RO offices within the period of December 20 to 25.

Political entities are mandated to furnish their prioritized lists of candidates for specific seats to the pertinent RO offices by December 22. Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled to take place from December 24 to 30, 2023, with objections accepted until January 3. Appeals concerning the nomination papers will be resolved by January 10.

A revised list of candidates will be unveiled on January 11, 2024, followed by the allocation of electoral symbols on January 13. The electorate can anticipate the nationwide general elections to unfold on February 8, 2024.

The recently released 2023 voter list reveals a total voter count of 128,585,760. The demographic breakdown comprises 53.87% men and 46.13% women.

In the preceding 2018 elections, the voter tally was 100,595,409, with a corresponding male voter rate of 53.87% and female voter rate of 46.13%. Notably, male voters numbered 69,263,704, while female voters totaled 59,322,056.