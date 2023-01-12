National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notifies Rs 7.43 per unit decrease for K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified 18 paisas per unit increase in power tariff for WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) and Rs 7.43 per unit decrease for K-Electric under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism for November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified 18 paisas per unit increase in power tariff for WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) and Rs 7.43 per unit decrease for K-Electric under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism for November.

In separate petition to the power regulator, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought 19 paisa per unit increase while K-Electric requested Rs 7.04 per unit decrease in FCA for the said period.

The regulator conducted public hearings into both petitions on December 27, 2022 with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi in the chair.

It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, consumers using upto 300 units, agri and industrial consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

It would be applicable in the billing month of January and would be for only one month.