National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Notifies Rs 10.80 Per Unit Relief To K-Electric's Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 11:24 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 10.80 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for December 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 10.80 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for December 2022.

The K-Electric has sought a reduction of Rs 10.26 per unit for the said period.

The regulator conducted a public hearing into the petition of K-Electric on January 31, 2023, said a notification.

The negative FCA of Rs 7.43 per unit was charged to the consumers for the month of November 2022. The FCA for December will be applicable for one month. However, it would not be applicable to the lifeline and domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agri consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

