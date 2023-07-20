Open Menu

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Notifies Rs 1.90 Per Unit Increase For DISCO's Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 06:56 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 1.90 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for May under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 1.90 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for May under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought Rs 2.

5 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority conducted public hearing into the petition on July 5 under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The increase would be applicable to billing month of July. It would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, KE and electrical vehicle charging stations.

