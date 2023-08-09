Open Menu

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Notifies Rs 1.81 Per Unit Increase For DISCO's Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 07:42 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notifies Rs 1.81 per unit increase for DISCO's consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.81 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for June under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.81 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for June under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought Rs 1.

88 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority conducted a public hearing into the petition on July 26 under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The increase would be applicable to the billing month of August. It would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, KE and electrical vehicle charging stations.

The FCA of June is 9 paisa less as compared to May.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Vehicle May June July August All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited KE

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

43 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

48 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

48 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

53 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

31 minutes ago
Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

31 minutes ago
 Families of eight police martyrs given plots

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

31 minutes ago
 SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

31 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

31 minutes ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

38 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan