ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.81 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for June under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought Rs 1.

88 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority conducted a public hearing into the petition on July 26 under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The increase would be applicable to the billing month of August. It would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, KE and electrical vehicle charging stations.

The FCA of June is 9 paisa less as compared to May.