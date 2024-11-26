National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA for October

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:44 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for October.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

The CPPA has sought Rs 1.1 per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period. The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations and K-Electric.

The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.

