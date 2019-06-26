National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approves 10 paisa hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved 10 paisa hike in power tariff for May under monthly fuel adjustment formula

The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has earlier sought increase in power tariff for May.

The hearing was presided over by Member Punjab Saif ullah Chatta along with Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh.

However, the increase would not be applicable to lifeline consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural and K-Electric consumers. The impact of hike would be Rs.1.2 billion and it would be recovered from the consumers during the next month.

In a petition filed with NEPRA, the CPPA-G maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 5.046 per unit against the actual fuel cost of Rs 5.145 per unit during the said period.

The CPPA said the total energy from all sources remained at 12,603 Gwh and the total cost was calculated to Rs.63.78 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs.5.06 per unit.

Some 29.73 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 28.76 per cent from RLNG, 16.32 per cent from local gas, wind 3.28 per cent, nuclear 4.31 per cent and furnace oil 3.16 per cent during the said period.