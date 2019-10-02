National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) scales up power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:06 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit.The increase in power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit has been made amid fuel adjustment of month August.This increase would not be applicable to K-electric.Additional burden of Rs 22.60 billion would be shifted to power consumers.