UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Scales Up Power Tariff By Rs 1.66 Per Unit

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:06 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) scales up power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit.The increase in power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit has been made amid fuel adjustment of month August

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit.The increase in power tariff by Rs 1.66 per unit has been made amid fuel adjustment of month August.This increase would not be applicable to K-electric.Additional burden of Rs 22.60 billion would be shifted to power consumers.

Related Topics

Nepra August Billion

Recent Stories

Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri de-notified

41 seconds ago

Australian leader says Trump wanted point of conta ..

43 seconds ago

North Korea may have fired missile from submarine

44 seconds ago

Hong Kong protest: City reels from 'one of its mos ..

46 seconds ago

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

9 minutes ago

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.