UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Adjourns Public Hearing Into CPPA-G Petition Till Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) adjourns public hearing into CPPA-G petition till Tuesday

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday adjourned a public hearing into the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) for power tariff hike under monthly fuel adjustment till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday adjourned a public hearing into the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) for power tariff hike under monthly fuel adjustment till Tuesday.

The power regulator also sought explanation from CPPA-G for out of merit running expansive power plants during September.

The regulator would now hold public hearing into the price hike in tariff on Tuesday.

In the petition, CPPA-G had sought Rs 2.97 per unit increase in power tariff for the month of September under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with NEPRA, the CPPA-G on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 2.

8410/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs 5.8136/kWh during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 13,621.35 Gwh in September and the total cost was calculated to Rs 70.231 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 5.156 per unit.

Some 37.09 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 16.39 per cent from coal, 21.06 per cent from RLNG, 11.85 per cent from local gas, six per cent from furnace oil, wind 1.10 per cent and nuclear 5.50 per cent during the said period.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil Price September Gas All From Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The next generation of China’s corporate global ..

2 minutes ago

Captain retired Safdar gets bail in hate speech ca ..

4 minutes ago

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy fun-filled holiday ..

6 minutes ago

Carmaker tie-ups and break-ups

2 minutes ago

Pakistan moving on fast track to completion of "Da ..

2 minutes ago

NAB denies donating blood to Nawaz Sharif by its o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.