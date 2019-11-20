National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reserves judgment into tariff hike for 1st quarter of FY-2019-20

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved judgment into 17 paisa per unit hike in power tariff under quarterly adjustment for July to September 2019 on account of variation in power purchase price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved judgment into 17 paisa per unit hike in power tariff under quarterly adjustment for July to September 2019 on account of variation in power purchase price.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tausaf H Farooqi on the petition filed by EX-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The DISCOs sought recovery of Rs17.2 billion under quarterly adjustment for first quarter of the current fiscal year 2019-20, The DISCOs submitted that additional amounts on account of adjustments to capacity purchase prices, higher system losses and variation in operation and maintenance costs had to pay during the said period.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) sought additional recovery of Rs1.4 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs5.05billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs1.5 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs3.66 billion and Hyderbad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs2.5 billion.

Similarly, Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) demanded recovery of Rs2.2 billion, followed by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 1.5 billion and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 1.19 billion.

The power companies demanded Rs11.2 billion on account of transmission and distribution losses, Rs3.5 billion over fuel costs and Rs3.458 billion for operation and maintenance charges.