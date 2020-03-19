National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) postpones all scheduled hearings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has postponed all the scheduled hearings.

"All the stakeholders and the general public are hereby informed that all the scheduled hearings at NEPRA Head Office Islamabad have been postponed as precautionary measures against the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19)," said a statement.

New dates and time of the hearings would be intimated in due course of time, it further said.