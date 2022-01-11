UrduPoint.com

National Electronics Technology Park To Emerge As Important Player In Country's Growth: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the National Electronics Technology Park would emerge as an important player in the economic growth of Pakistan.

His ministry was shifting its focus towards applied research from theoretical through strengthening its departments, especially the NIE, he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Electronics Technology Park here at the National Institute of Electronics (NIE).

The minister said the National Electronics Technology Park would provide a platform to the researchers and students to practically implement their knowledge and develop products in the field of electronics.

The scattered talented experts and youngsters linked to the field of electronics, he added, would also come together at the single platform, conduct research and implement their ideas.

Shibli Faraz said the ministry was also creating a strong linkage between the departments and the industry for commercialization of the local products.

He said the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy approved today would also serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic uplift of the country. The policy would encourage import substitution and focus on boosting exports, leading the country towards self-reliance.

"The country cannot rely merely on textile exports for progress. Now NIE will emerge as a hub for research in electronics and cutting edge technologies, and play a vibrant role in the growth of country," the minister remarked.

Shibli Faraz said his ministry had taken concrete steps to utilize the dormant potential of NIE. "Within the period of one month, the entire landscape of this institution will be changed", he added.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the National Electronics Technology Park along with Director General, Abdul Majeed Soomro and other officials.

