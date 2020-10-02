UrduPoint.com
'National Emergency Helpline' To Be Launched Soon: PMDU

Pakistan will soon launch a state of the art three digit 'National Emergency Helpline' similar to United States and many other developing countries which would improve women safety and other emergency situations This was stated by the Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) Adil Saeed Safi Friday

Talking to a private news channel on Friday, Adil Saeed said that government was all set to launch 'National Emergency Helpline' similar to the 911 helpline in the United States, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He assured that National emergency number would give across the board response to every citizens living in far flung areas of the country in case of any emergency.

He said PMDU was holding various meetings with other telephonic companies and taking them on board to ensure the smooth implementation of this service.

He said the decision was taken in wake of the recent motorway incident where a women along with her children suffered tragic situation as no help reached her due to unavailability of emergency services in place.

Safi explained that a separate network would be established for the 'National Emergency Helpline' accessible from all across the country.

In case of any emergency, a toll-free number will be available for the public and all existing emergency helplines in the country will be linked to the new system, he added.

All the emergency helpline numbers such as Rescue 1122, highways and motorway police, hospitals and other call services of the country would be linked to the new system to make it more efficient and help the people in distress, he mentioned.

He said this dedicated emergency response number would merge all the emergency service numbers into one, adding, it could be dialed to avail different emergency services including police, ambulance, and other rescue and support so that the citizens will not have to go through different helplines during emergencies.

All provinces including Gilgit Baltistan would be taken on board to simultaneously launch the helpline across the country, he added.

