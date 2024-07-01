Open Menu

National Engineering Robotics Contest To Be Held From July 9-13

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

National Engineering Robotics Contest to be held from July 9-13

The Department of Mechatronics Engineering at College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME), NUST will arrange the annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC) 2024 from July 9-13

According to the NUST, the participants, during the event, will showcase their innovation and technical prowess in various categories including Indigenous, Modular, RoboWars, and Aero. Over the years, NERC has become a prestigious platform, fostering the growth of robotics and engineering skills among students.

According to the NUST, the participants, during the event, will showcase their innovation and technical prowess in various categories including Indigenous, Modular, RoboWars, and Aero. Over the years, NERC has become a prestigious platform, fostering the growth of robotics and engineering skills among students.

The contest not only highlights cutting-edge robotic technology but also encourages collaboration and creativity among the nation's budding engineers.

The National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC) is collaboration between the NUST and the STEM Careers Program HEC to promote robotics research in Pakistan.

The 20th NERC 2024 will be hosted by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering and the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, Pakistan.

It provides a platform for evaluating and comparing various robotic designs, control algorithms, and architectures.

NERC 2024 is the 20th edition of this prestigious event where participants from school, colleges and universities from all over Pakistan compete in the five-day period.

NERC offers students from these institutions across the country an opportunity to learn and exhibit their ideas in the field of automation and robotics.

The focus of NERC 2024 theme is to create an autonomous robot that can automate tree plantation drive. In this theme, the robot’s task is to prepare the soil for plantation by removing any rocks, garbage etc present in the soil and then planting a tree at defined locations in the field.

The first team to successfully complete the task and reach the finish line will be declared winner.

More Stories From Pakistan