National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrates 50 years of inception

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on the eve of Pakistan Day here at NESPAK Headquarters, on Thursday.

The event was attended by former managing directors, vice presidents, key clients, engineers and experts of NESPAK.

Addressing the participant, the NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood highlighted the company's achievements and contributions over the past 50 years. He mentioned that NESPAK, one of the largest and prestigious engineering consultancy firms, is providing high quality engineering consultancy services locally and internationally. The company has played an important role in the development of Pakistan's engineering sector as well as in the overall development and prosperity of the country, he maintained.

Dr. Tahir Masood said, "We are committed to provide quality services to our customers and the nation. NESPAK is a national asset, and we are very proud to serve Pakistan and play our part in its development." He vowed, the company intended to continue its commitment to serve Pakistan and contribute to its growth and development in the coming years.

The event also featured a documentary showcasing NESPAK journey over the past 50 years, highlighting the company's key projects and achievements and distribution of prizes to winners in various sports categories. In conjunction with its anniversary celebrations, the Company also organized a family gala for the children of its employees last month and Women's Day on March 8.

At the end, the participants also cut a cake to mark the company's 50 years of excellence in engineering and consultancy services.