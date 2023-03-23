UrduPoint.com

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Celebrates 50 Years Of Inception

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 10:09 PM

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrates 50 years of inception

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on the eve of Pakistan Day here at NESPAK Headquarters, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on the eve of Pakistan Day here at NESPAK Headquarters, on Thursday.

The event was attended by former managing directors, vice presidents, key clients, engineers and experts of NESPAK.

Addressing the participant, the NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood highlighted the company's achievements and contributions over the past 50 years. He mentioned that NESPAK, one of the largest and prestigious engineering consultancy firms, is providing high quality engineering consultancy services locally and internationally. The company has played an important role in the development of Pakistan's engineering sector as well as in the overall development and prosperity of the country, he maintained.

Dr. Tahir Masood said, "We are committed to provide quality services to our customers and the nation. NESPAK is a national asset, and we are very proud to serve Pakistan and play our part in its development." He vowed, the company intended to continue its commitment to serve Pakistan and contribute to its growth and development in the coming years.

The event also featured a documentary showcasing NESPAK journey over the past 50 years, highlighting the company's key projects and achievements and distribution of prizes to winners in various sports categories. In conjunction with its anniversary celebrations, the Company also organized a family gala for the children of its employees last month and Women's Day on March 8.

At the end, the participants also cut a cake to mark the company's 50 years of excellence in engineering and consultancy services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Pakistan Day Company March Women Family Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extr ..

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militaril ..

9 minutes ago
 Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey ..

Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

9 minutes ago
 UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any ..

UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any Parties,' Including China - S ..

6 minutes ago
 Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US M ..

Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US Military to Remain World's Stro ..

6 minutes ago
 Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, I ..

Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, Its Peacekeepers - Transnistria ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.