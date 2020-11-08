(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights is holding a National Essay Writing Competition for Universal Children's Day 2020. Children between the ages of 6 - 15 are invited to participate and compete for exciting prizes.

The topic of the contest is "Write for Rights".

Each participants should write 200 words and Deadline is 12th November 2020.

In order to participate, email your essay to submissions.mohr@gmail.comDon't forget to mention the following details with your submission: Name; Age; City; and Contact Details, said in a Twitter.