National exhibition of paintings begins

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) An interesting national exhibition of paintings, organised by the National Artists Association of Pakistan, was held at Coopera Art Gallery, Lahore.

About 27 Artists from all-over Pakistan participated in it and contributed around 60 lively plein-air paintings, done during 4th and 5th Annual Summer Camps held at Kalam and Narran valley.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mian Ijazul Hassan, chairman, National Artists Association of Pakistan, who greatly appreciated the artworks executed by the artists on the spot. He said that this work is esthetically rich as the artist have captured the natural scenes beautifully, which will certainly motivate the new comers in this field.

A large number of artists, enthusiasts and students were present at the opening ceremony and showed their great interest in the artworks hung on the walls of Coopera Art Gallery. Among others Amna I. Pataudi, Chairperson, Artist Association of the Punjab, Ghulam Mustafa, Secretary, National Artists Association of Pakistan, Muhammad Javed a senior most artist and Executive Director of the Gallery along with other Executive members of Artist Association were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Perhaps, this mega show of plein-air paintings has been showcased in the city of Lahore for the first time.

The artists who participated in the Exhibition are Abbas Kamangar, Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid, Ali Hassan Awan, Arif Ansari, Asif Shahzad, Atiq Ahmad, Ataur Rehman, Bashir Haider, Arshad Maqbool, Danish Khan Ali, Farooq Aftab, Farooq Saiyal, Ghulam Mustafa, Hafeez, Humayun Azam, Ihtesham Hassan, M. Arshad Rauf, Mansab Dar, Nasir Shahzad, Qazi Amanullah, Sadia Arif, Saima Umar, Saeed Nudrat, Shahzad Siyal, Sufyan,Tahir Bilal Ummi and Tariq Mahmood.

The exhibition will remain open for the public till January 16, 2024 from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM at Coopera Art Gallery except public holidays.

