National Faculty Development Programme Tier-II of Public Sector Universities of Sindh & Balochistan concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) National academy of Higher education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan successfully concluded its two-week National Faculty Development Programme Tier-II (Associate Professors) of public sector Universities of Sindh and Balochistan at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional Centre, Karachi.

This programme, designed to be a transformative initiative, aimed to equip faculty members with the skills to serve as Trainers of Trainers (TOT), enabling them to enhance their roles as professional educators and trainers across Pakistan.

Mr. Nazeer Hussain, Director General HEC Regional Centre, Karachi, warmly welcomed Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, Executive Director, HEC and participants.

He applauded NAHE and her team for their dedication and efforts, which were instrumental in the program's success.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Executive Director of HEC, praised NAHE for launching this impactful programme.

He expressed that NAHE is implementing the Faculty Development Programme in three tiers.

Tier-3 (Lecturer & Assistant Professor) training is already been successfully conducted in various universities across the country. Now, Tier-2 (Associate Professor) has been introduced to empower faculty members to become master trainers, ensuring the cascading of knowledge and skills throughout academic institutions.

The Executive Director emphasised the importance of the cascading process, where trained participants will disseminate the acquired knowledge and skills within their respective universities.

He reaffirmed HEC’s commitment to fostering academic excellence nationwide and congratulated NAHE on the successful execution of its training programmes.

During the closing ceremony, participants shared their feedback, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in promoting professional development.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.