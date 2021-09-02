National flag at CM house fly half-mast to mourn death of IIOK leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The National flag at the Sindh Chief Minister House flew half-mast after the Pakistan government announced the observance of mourning day on Thursday (Today) due to the death of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) leader Syed Ali Gilani.

According to a spokesman of CM House here, the Pakistan government had declared Thursday (September 2) as a day of mourning.

It is pertinent to mention that IIOK leader Syed Ali Gilani had passed away yesterday night.