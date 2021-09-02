National flag at Governor House fly half-mast to mourn demise of Gilani

The National flag at Governor House flew half-mast as per the mourning announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday due to the demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The National flag at Governor House flew half-mast as per the mourning announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday due to the demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani.

In a statement, Governor Balochistan said that the valuable services of Syed Ali Gilani for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination would be remembered for a long time.

He said the people of Balochistan shared as equal in the grief of all Kashmiri brothers on the demise of Syed Ali Gilani, saying it was imperative that the attention of the international community would be drawn to the Kashmir issue and the international opinion to be established in its favor.

Governor Balochistan also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.