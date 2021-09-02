UrduPoint.com

National Flag At Governor House Fly Half-mast To Mourn Demise Of Gilani

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:17 PM

National flag at Governor House fly half-mast to mourn demise of Gilani

The National flag at Governor House flew half-mast as per the mourning announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday due to the demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The National flag at Governor House flew half-mast as per the mourning announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday due to the demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani.

In a statement, Governor Balochistan said that the valuable services of Syed Ali Gilani for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination would be remembered for a long time.

He said the people of Balochistan shared as equal in the grief of all Kashmiri brothers on the demise of Syed Ali Gilani, saying it was imperative that the attention of the international community would be drawn to the Kashmir issue and the international opinion to be established in its favor.

Governor Balochistan also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Family All

Recent Stories

Senate body expresses deep sorrow on sad demise o ..

Senate body expresses deep sorrow on sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani

1 minute ago
 TESCO notifies power shutdown on various feeders

TESCO notifies power shutdown on various feeders

1 minute ago
 US to Provide Over $45Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US to Provide Over $45Mln in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine - Bl ..

3 minutes ago
 US stocks gain on improving labor data

US stocks gain on improving labor data

3 minutes ago
 European Regulator Sees No Urgent Need of Booster ..

European Regulator Sees No Urgent Need of Booster Shots for Those Fully Vaccinat ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Japan to Cooperate in Field of Sustainable ..

Russia, Japan to Cooperate in Field of Sustainable Energy - Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.