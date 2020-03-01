National Flag hoisted at 219-feet height in Kidney Hill Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Sunday while raising national flag at the height on 219 feet here, said Karachiites had been provided an excellent amusement place in shape of Kidney Hill Park, and this park would serve as an oxygen tank for the metropolis.

He was addressing the gathering on the occasion of raising the national flag at the 219 feet high spot in Kidney Hill "Ahmed Ali Park" here on Sunday.

Besides owner of the famous flag manufacturing company, Sheikh Nisar Ahmed Parcham Waley, and officers of different departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were also present.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr.

Syed Saif-ur-Rehman along with the officials concerned of the KMC hoisted the National flag and raised slogans "Pakistan Zindabad".

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman paid tribute to the officers of the KMC, and said the hard work of KMC officials had resulted in completion of the construction and development work of the Kidney Hill Park in a very short period of time.

He said Kidney Hill Park was kidney-shaped and hence called it Kidney Hill Park, which was built on aruond 62 acres land. The Karachi Development Authority had designated this site for the park while the park had been handed over to the then municipality of Karachi in 1974, he recalled.