National Flag Hoisted At Commissioner Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) ::National flag was hoisted at Commissioner Complex to mark the celebrations of 74th Independence Day here on Friday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib along with MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MPAs Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rai and Shakeel Shahid unfurled the national flag while Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, one-minute silence was observed and siren was billowed as a sign of starting ceremonies of Independence Day.

Students of various schools presented tableau and national songs, whereas, troops of police, civil defence and Rescue 1122 marched past and salute tonational flag.

Special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

