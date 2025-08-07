National Flag hoisted at District Education office by DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghaffoor Mirani, visited the District Education Primary Office Larkana, where he hoisted the national flag in connection with the celebration of August 14 on Thursday.

Afterwards, the national anthem was played, and slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad" were chanted.

Following this, the Deputy Commissioner toured various sections of the District Education Primary Office, and the concerned officers briefed him about them.

On this occasion, the District Education Officer (Primary) said that under your guidance, this institution is performing excellently, which is continuously improving the standard of education. All the officers of the institution are working with dedication and honesty.