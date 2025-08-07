National Flag Hoisted At District Education Office By DC Larkana
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghaffoor Mirani, visited the District Education Primary Office Larkana, where he hoisted the national flag in connection with the celebration of August 14 on Thursday.
Afterwards, the national anthem was played, and slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Army Zindabad" were chanted.
Following this, the Deputy Commissioner toured various sections of the District Education Primary Office, and the concerned officers briefed him about them.
On this occasion, the District Education Officer (Primary) said that under your guidance, this institution is performing excellently, which is continuously improving the standard of education. All the officers of the institution are working with dedication and honesty.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal govt taking concrete steps to promote tech-based learning: NA told2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enjoys lowest tariff rates among regional rivals, NA told2 minutes ago
-
National Flag hoisted at District Education office by DC Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts multi-dimensional strategy to curb inflation: NA told2 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police unearth gang involved in illegal organ transplantation, save man from kidney removal12 minutes ago
-
Livestock Assets Programme: registration date extended till 14th22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal22 minutes ago
-
Land owner killed, two other injured critically on land dispute32 minutes ago
-
Three food outlets fined32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker strongly condemns Mastung blast targeting security forces32 minutes ago
-
Serena enriches hotel services by launching global Prestige Club Programme42 minutes ago
-
Cricket Talent Hunt Program gains momentum as trials kick off52 minutes ago