National Flag Hoisted At GCWUF

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Robina Farooq said that faith, unity and discipline were imperative for national progress and prosperity as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah obtained a separate homeland within seven years by adopting this principle.

She was addressing the diamond jubilee ceremony of Youm-e-Azadi at GCWUF on Sunday.

She stressed the need to iron out differences to end the prejudice and promote peace in the society which was prerequisite for a developed of the country.

She said, "Our forefathers got a country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity".

She saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get a country for Muslims of the subcontinent.

She opined hope on the young dynamic individuals and said that they surely play their vital role in transforming Pakistani into a fully developed and welfare state of the world.

Robina Farooq said that education was prerequisite for development and the university had expedited its efforts to create awareness among the people for increasing literacy rate with quality education.

Earlier, the VC GCWUF hoisted national flag and cut cake to celebrate 75th I-Day.

A large number of university students and faculty members were also present.

